Stable Diffusion Is the Most Important AI Art Model Ever
A state-of-the-art AI model available for everyone through a safety-centric open-source license is unheard of.
Alberto Romero
Aug 26
A World of Homo Sapiens and Machina Sapiens
Do you want a peaceful future? We need AI that can socialize with us.
Alberto Romero
Aug 23
How Today's AI Art Debate Will Shape the Creative Landscape of the 21st Century
How the singular features and the lack of regulation of AI systems make this situation uniquely challenging.
Alberto Romero
Aug 19
Thread 3#: AI & Life After Work
AI is going to impact industries in unprecedented ways. Both blue- and white-collar workers are just starting to feel the effects. From fully-au…
Alberto Romero
Aug 12
Thread 2#: Large Language Models as Virtual Assistants?
I’m out on vacation this week so instead of the usual long-form posts, I’ll do a couple of discussion threads (I have two thought-provoking arti…
Alberto Romero
Aug 9
Algorithms Know You. Soon, They Could Hack You
In the (frightening) words of bestselling author Yuval Noah Harari.
Alberto Romero
Aug 5
When AI Can Revive the Dead
Power, ethics, and the limits of what's possible.
Alberto Romero
Aug 2
AI Reimagines 10 Famous Landscape Paintings
A collaborative effort between GPT-3, Midjourney, and myself.
Alberto Romero
Jul 29
Thread #1: Ask Me Anything (AMA)
I want to start doing discussion threads for you to give me feedback, and ideas on what you want me to write about. I thought the best way to st…
Alberto Romero
Jul 28
GPT-3 Wrote a Paper About Itself
It wasn’t very good but the implications are wild.
Alberto Romero
Jul 26
OpenAI Is Opening DALL·E 2
Here's an informative analysis for you to get the most out of it.
Alberto Romero
Jul 22
Why I'll Always Disclose My Use of AI Writing Tools
Transparency will be key for writers—and readers.
Alberto Romero
Jul 19
