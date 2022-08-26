The Algorithmic Bridge

A state-of-the-art AI model available for everyone through a safety-centric open-source license is unheard of.
Alberto Romero
16
6
Do you want a peaceful future? We need AI that can socialize with us.
Alberto Romero
2
2
How the singular features and the lack of regulation of AI systems make this situation uniquely challenging.
Alberto Romero
9
5
Thread 3#: AI & Life After WorkAI is going to impact industries in unprecedented ways. Both blue- and white-collar workers are just starting to feel the effects. From fully-au…
Alberto Romero
3
11
Thread 2#: Large Language Models as Virtual Assistants?I’m out on vacation this week so instead of the usual long-form posts, I’ll do a couple of discussion threads (I have two thought-provoking arti…
Alberto Romero
4
7
In the (frightening) words of bestselling author Yuval Noah Harari.
Alberto Romero
6
2
Power, ethics, and the limits of what's possible.
Alberto Romero
6
2
A collaborative effort between GPT-3, Midjourney, and myself.
Alberto Romero
6
2
Thread #1: Ask Me Anything (AMA)I want to start doing discussion threads for you to give me feedback, and ideas on what you want me to write about. I thought the best way to st…
Alberto Romero
3
35
It wasn’t very good but the implications are wild.
Alberto Romero
2
5
Here's an informative analysis for you to get the most out of it.
Alberto Romero
6
Transparency will be key for writers—and readers.
Alberto Romero
6
7
